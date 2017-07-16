Θ Top 10 Most Underrated Tenor Saxophonists

These are just my personal choices—there are MANY players whom I have left out who should also be appreciated, and you are free to disagree with my decisions.

Booker Ervin – 0:00 – “Milestones” – K. Drew, p; J. Woode, b; E. Bateman, dr 65, Belgium

Don Byas – 0:58 – “Perdido” – Sammy Price, p; Arvell Shaw, b; J.C. Heard, dr 58 France

Harold Land – 2:40 – “Herzog” – B. Hutcherson, vib; S. Cowell, p; R. Johnson, b; J. Chambers, dr 69 France

Larry McKenna – 7:10 – “The Lady Is a Tramp” – Pete Jackson, p; Carmen Gaspero, g; Benny Nelson, b; Chick Sperell, dr ?? Chicago?

Wardell Gray – 9:36 – “One O’Clock Jump” – Count Basie, p; Jimmy Lewis, b; Freddie Green, g; Gus Johnson, dr; + Clark Terry, tp; Buddy de Franco, cl; 1950 CA

Paul Gonsalves – 10:11 – “Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue” – Duke Ellington 63 London