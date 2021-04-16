The Udis: Political Hostages in Azerbajan

During the recent period of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict, a new method of propaganda was introduced by Azerbaijan. While differences in religion and language make it clear that Azerbaijan is not the heir of the Aghwank (Caucasian Albania), Azerbaijan has started circulating another theory regarding the Udi people (who are of Aghwank origin) as the heirs of both Aghwank and Artsakh․

Who are the Udis? Udis inhabited the Aghwank regions, now Azerbaijan, prior to the appearance of the Turkish speaking tribes in the 15th and 16th centuries. Udis were found on the left side bank of the Kura river.

According to Greek historian Strabo (1st century B.C.), Aghwank consisted of 26 tribes and languages. The Udis were one of the 26 tribes and a significant number were followers of The Armenian Apostolic Church until recently (1988-1990). The rest of the Aghwank tribes were followers of Islam: Sunni Lezgins, Tsakurs, Rutuls, Tabasarans (a descendent of which is General Muradov, the commander of the contingent of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh), and other small groups. According to Caucus expert Aleksan Hakobyan, “If we talk about the friendly relationships between neighboring nations, then Aghwank people have been the closest to Armenian people in the war, in the adoption of Christianity, in the spread of education and other areas.”

Azerbaijan’s aspirations towards Artsakh evoked new methods of propaganda, one of which revolved around the Udis. Here the claim is that the Udis are the heirs of Artsakh’s Christian heritage and thus the Artsakh churches are of Aghwank origin belonging to the Udis.

After the 44-Day War, we saw how a group of Udis, accompanied by Azerbaijani soldiers, wanted to do a ceremony in the Armenian Dadivank Monastery. They were led by a man named Robert Mobili. According to research by historian Pargev Barseghyan, “the truth is that there is no such thing as Udi church as a separate unit. It is ‘made-up’ for propaganda purposes, and the leader of it is Robert Mobili, son of Bagrat, who has nothing to do with clergy.” In fact, Robert Mobili is a geologist, whose last name, according to news, was actually Mobilyan. He has supposedly visited Jerusalem in 2001, where he has received the support of Orthodox Church for establishing an Aghwank church. The conclusion that follows this is that Udis are Chalcedonian Christians now. Therefore, the Udi community which has 3,500 people and has been in a brotherly relationship with Armenians for centuries, are now claimed by Azerbaijan to be the heirs of Artsakh’s Christian heritage – essentially using the Udis against Armenians.

“Udis have become political hostages in Azerbaijan,” says Hranush Kharatyan, an expert on such issues, “and the goal for all Christian churches should be exposing and showing everywhere how Azerbaijan has turned Udis, who are remnants of Aghwank people, into a tool for their false propaganda.

